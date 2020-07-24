SEDALIA - Lois Burton Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.
She was born in Pettis County, Missouri, to Everett and Bertha Bybee Burton on April 19, 1930.
Survivors include her husband Otis Thomas, her four children Marjorie (Jay) Gutelius of Kansas City, Mo., Martha Healey of Athens, Texas, Marcia Thomas of Centerville, Iowa, and Mark Thomas of Sedalia; four grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, and her brother Elroy (Sandy) Burton of Sedalia, and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens Cemetery, Sedalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen G. Steele Music Club in care of the funeral home.
A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.