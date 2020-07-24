1/
Lois Burton Thomas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Lois Burton Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.
She was born in Pettis County, Missouri, to Everett and Bertha Bybee Burton on April 19, 1930.
Survivors include her husband Otis Thomas, her four children Marjorie (Jay) Gutelius of Kansas City, Mo., Martha Healey of Athens, Texas, Marcia Thomas of Centerville, Iowa, and Mark Thomas of Sedalia; four grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, and her brother Elroy (Sandy) Burton of Sedalia, and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens Cemetery, Sedalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen G. Steele Music Club in care of the funeral home.
A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Highland Sacred Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved