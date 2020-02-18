SEDALIA - Lois Jane Harvey, 92, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born Jan.14, 1928, in Westmoreland City, PA, a daughter of William and Gerda (Wohlert) Hartland. On April 24, 1954, in St. Louis, MO, she married Dr. John Edgar Harvey who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2006.

Lois was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star. One of the things she enjoyed was knitting.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Kehl (Andrew) of Normal, IL, Lynda Bell (Norman) of Sedalia, MO; five grandsons, Richard Kehl (Samantha), Steven Kehl (Emily), Michael Kehl (Amber), Jordan Bell (Dana) and Ryan Bell (Hannah); seven great-grandchildren, and one sister, Carol Rudolph (John Bell).

In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by one brother, William Hartland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Richard Kehl, Steven Kehl, Michael Kehl, Jordan Bell and Ryan Bell.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

