SEDALIA - Lola A. Schumaker, 61, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on October 13, 1958, in Carrizo Springs, TX, the daughter of Robert Burkhead who preceded her in death and Anna Burkhead Benitz, who resides in Sedalia.

On September 9, 1977, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Melvin Leroy Schumaker, who preceded her in death on July 11, 1986.

Lola enjoyed collecting angel figurines, and earlier in life going to the lake camping. She liked to sing, listen to music, and watch old western shows. Lola especially loved and enjoyed being around her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Brandy Holt of Madison, AL and Ashley Burks of Sedalia; a brother, Scott Burkhead (Debbie) of Oklahoma City, OK; three sisters, Angie Venable (Buck) of Sedalia, Cindy Templeton (Dan Baker) of Sedalia, and Shelia Patton (Mike) of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Leroy Schumaker, Blake Burks, and Adrianna Burks; one great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Schumaker; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Schwermer; and maternal grandparents, Ollie and Estella Dhority.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Duane Duchesne officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Leroy Schumaker, Bradley Markell, Chris Patton, Terry Dhority, Jesse LeClair, and Blake Burks.

Honorary bearer will be Buck Venable.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Boys and Girls Club in care of the funeral chapel.

