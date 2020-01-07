GROVE, Okla. - Lola Mae Plummer, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 28, 2019, in Grove, OK, following her battle with cancer.

Lola was born October 30, 1942, to John and Goldie (Foster) Swearngin in Lincoln, MO. She attended Lee's Summit High School and later studied at Longview College. Lola made her home in Lee's Summit, where she raised her children. Later retiring from AT&T after more than twenty years of service.

Lola was an avid reader, you could always find her with a book in her hand. Among one of her many hobbies was sewing. She particularly enjoyed creating beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. Lola was an active member of The First Christian Church, Sedalia, Missouri, and served as deacon. She spread her dedication to God by teaching Sunday school and volunteering at various church functions.

Lola enjoyed bird-watching and traveling with her beloved husband, Dean Plummer, whom she married in 1977. You could find the two in Panama City, Florida, every winter where they enjoyed an active social life and countless days on the beach. When she wasn't escaping the cold Missouri winters, Lola could be found playing bridge, volunteering at the hospital, traveling with friends and family or spending time with her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Goldie Swearngin, husband, Dean Plummer, brother, Larry Swearngin, children, Lisa Prater and Danny Harrison, and son-in-law Terry Prater.

Surviving is children, Teresa Gilchrist (Rod), Mike Plummer (Michelle), Matthew Plummer (Levi), Debbie Pankow (Mike), a brother, John Swearngin (Sherry), grandchildren, Melissa (Zach), Stephanie (Dave), Laci (Jason), Hannah (Aries), Caitlin (Greg), Brenna (Jesse), Andrea, Brooke (Josh), Christina, Daphne, Jaclyn, and Jake, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held January 3 at First Christian Church in Sedalia with interment following at Floral Hills Cemetery, Lee's Summit, MO. The family requests that donations be made to a local Hospice Center. Arrangements by Davis-Miller Funeral Home, Lincoln, MO.