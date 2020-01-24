SEDALIA - Lola Ruth Labus, 87, of Sedalia passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Sedalia. She was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Marshall, MO the daughter of Clarence Earl and Gladys (Byrd) Wagle, who preceded her in death.
On Dec. 28, 1958, in Shackleford, MO she was united in marriage to Gerald Wayne Labus, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1988.
Lola was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a member of the Junior Welfare League and the Sedalia Country Club. Lola enjoyed playing bridge, MAH Jongg, and golf. She lived most of her life in Sedalia.
Survivors include two sons, Samuel and Benjamin Labus, both of Sedalia; a sister, Phyllis E. Bywaters of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Moiser.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bothwell Susan O'Brien Fischer Cancer Center
in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 25, 2020