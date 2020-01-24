Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Ruth Labus. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Lola Ruth Labus, 87, of Sedalia passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Sedalia. She was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Marshall, MO the daughter of Clarence Earl and Gladys (Byrd) Wagle, who preceded her in death.

On Dec. 28, 1958, in Shackleford, MO she was united in marriage to Gerald Wayne Labus, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1988.

Lola was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a member of the Junior Welfare League and the Sedalia Country Club. Lola enjoyed playing bridge, MAH Jongg, and golf. She lived most of her life in Sedalia.

Survivors include two sons, Samuel and Benjamin Labus, both of Sedalia; a sister, Phyllis E. Bywaters of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Moiser.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bothwell Susan O'Brien Fischer Cancer Center

in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

SEDALIA - Lola Ruth Labus, 87, of Sedalia passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Sedalia. She was born on Feb. 11, 1932, in Marshall, MO the daughter of Clarence Earl and Gladys (Byrd) Wagle, who preceded her in death.On Dec. 28, 1958, in Shackleford, MO she was united in marriage to Gerald Wayne Labus, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1988.Lola was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a member of the Junior Welfare League and the Sedalia Country Club. Lola enjoyed playing bridge, MAH Jongg, and golf. She lived most of her life in Sedalia.Survivors include two sons, Samuel and Benjamin Labus, both of Sedalia; a sister, Phyllis E. Bywaters of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Moiser.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bothwell Susan O'Brien Fischer Cancer Centerin care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close