Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loral Ferne Crouch. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Loral Ferne Crouch, 103, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Ferne was born March 28, 1916, in Okean, Arkansas, the youngest of 10 children born to Samuel William Martin and Letha Almeda Sweckard Martin. She was a member of Parkview Christian Church.

Ferne picked cotton alongside her siblings and parents until a brighter future beckoned her father to move his family to Missouri when she was five-years-old. Growing up in a large family she learned to cook at an early age and often told the story of attempting to make bread at the age of seven. "It was a big lumpy mess," but her mother lovingly showed her how to salvage it. Ferne attended Smithton School until she graduated eighth grade when the opportunity to be a nanny for a wealthy family was too good to pass up.

Ferne married Coye Ural Crouch on Oct. 30, 1934, in Columbia, MO, and they managed to keep their marriage a secret for a week; then came the "dreaded chivaree" from family on both sides. The couple had three children: Lanny, Larry and Sandra. Coye passed away October 21, 1980.

Ferne worked as an egg candler during the war, was a presser at B&B Cleaners until the business closed, then worked at JA Lamy Manufacturing until her retirement. She served as Senior Regent for Women of the Moose for two years from 1951-1952.

While working full time and raising a family, Ferne remodeled their two-story home and many fun stories came from the adventures and mishaps generated from this huge undertaking. Once the remodel was finished she took up ceramics, creating many beautiful pieces for her home, her family and friends. She took great pride in her flowers and pristine yard. She loved to have large family gatherings where she would surprise the family with her newest recipe along with her homemade noodles and homemade pies. Ferne enjoyed many vacations with Larry's family, trips with her sister Ora, excursions and cruises with her niece Lois, and just having fun with friends and family. She will be remembered for her pies, playing games with her grandchildren, her stories and jokes and her infectious laughter. Ferne's family will never forget her tubing behind a speed boat at the age of 73.

Besides her parents, Ferne is preceded in death by her husband Coye; son Lanny and his wife Shirley; daughter Sandra; brothers William, Erastus, Vern, Glenn; and sisters Lavina, Elva, Byda, Opal and Ora.

Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Eddie Crouch of Sedalia, nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with visitation prior to the services at 9 a.m. Ferne will be buried in Highland Sacred Gardens.

Casket bearers will be Cooper Arner, Garrett Arner, Drew Crouch, David Kowalski Jr., Braden Leonard, Devon Leonard and Eastin McCotter.

Crossroads Hospice was so kind and loving to Ferne, as was the dedicated staff of Sylvia Thompson, who loved her as if she were family. Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Hospice in care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Loral Ferne Crouch, 103, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.Ferne was born March 28, 1916, in Okean, Arkansas, the youngest of 10 children born to Samuel William Martin and Letha Almeda Sweckard Martin. She was a member of Parkview Christian Church.Ferne picked cotton alongside her siblings and parents until a brighter future beckoned her father to move his family to Missouri when she was five-years-old. Growing up in a large family she learned to cook at an early age and often told the story of attempting to make bread at the age of seven. "It was a big lumpy mess," but her mother lovingly showed her how to salvage it. Ferne attended Smithton School until she graduated eighth grade when the opportunity to be a nanny for a wealthy family was too good to pass up.Ferne married Coye Ural Crouch on Oct. 30, 1934, in Columbia, MO, and they managed to keep their marriage a secret for a week; then came the "dreaded chivaree" from family on both sides. The couple had three children: Lanny, Larry and Sandra. Coye passed away October 21, 1980.Ferne worked as an egg candler during the war, was a presser at B&B Cleaners until the business closed, then worked at JA Lamy Manufacturing until her retirement. She served as Senior Regent for Women of the Moose for two years from 1951-1952.While working full time and raising a family, Ferne remodeled their two-story home and many fun stories came from the adventures and mishaps generated from this huge undertaking. Once the remodel was finished she took up ceramics, creating many beautiful pieces for her home, her family and friends. She took great pride in her flowers and pristine yard. She loved to have large family gatherings where she would surprise the family with her newest recipe along with her homemade noodles and homemade pies. Ferne enjoyed many vacations with Larry's family, trips with her sister Ora, excursions and cruises with her niece Lois, and just having fun with friends and family. She will be remembered for her pies, playing games with her grandchildren, her stories and jokes and her infectious laughter. Ferne's family will never forget her tubing behind a speed boat at the age of 73.Besides her parents, Ferne is preceded in death by her husband Coye; son Lanny and his wife Shirley; daughter Sandra; brothers William, Erastus, Vern, Glenn; and sisters Lavina, Elva, Byda, Opal and Ora.Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Eddie Crouch of Sedalia, nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with visitation prior to the services at 9 a.m. Ferne will be buried in Highland Sacred Gardens.Casket bearers will be Cooper Arner, Garrett Arner, Drew Crouch, David Kowalski Jr., Braden Leonard, Devon Leonard and Eastin McCotter.Crossroads Hospice was so kind and loving to Ferne, as was the dedicated staff of Sylvia Thompson, who loved her as if she were family. Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Hospice in care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close