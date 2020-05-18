LINCOLN - Loretta Marie Hare, age 91, of Sedalia, Missouri, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, Missouri.

She was born on October 11, 1928, in Oklahoma the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Miller) Riecke. She grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. On March 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to James Robert Hare.

Loretta and Bob made their home in Sedalia, Joplin and later in Springfield, Missouri, where Loretta worked for McDaniel Fur and Heers Department Store. They returned to Lincoln in 1992 where they resided for twenty-six years until moving to Sedalia the last two years as her health declined.

Loretta served on the Warsaw Senior Center Board, she was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Cole Camp, Missouri, the VFW Auxiliary in Lincoln and the Christian Outreach of Lincoln. She also was a member of the Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Mary (Miller) Riecke, her parents, Clarence and Ruby Riecke, a brother, Ronald, and a sister, Vivian.

Loretta is survived by her husband Bob Hare, of Sedalia, Missouri; two sons, Steven Hare and his wife Sherry, of Wisconsin, and Jim Hare, of Battlefield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jason Hare, Tiffany Hare and Matthew Murphy; a brother, Carol Riecke, of Norman, Oklahoma; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Loretta M. Hare will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis-Miller Funeral Home, 119 W. Main Street, Lincoln, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store