WARRENSBURG - Louise Elsberry, 96, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.

She was born outside Centralia, MO, July 5, 1922, to Howard Ray and Norma Ellen (Key) Burnett, who are now deceased.

Louise married Russell Elsberry on May 17, 1942. Russell passed away in 2012.

Louise is survived by her three children, Vernon (Judy) Elsberry of Warrensburg, Gretchen (Clay) Campbell of Sedalia, and David (Patty) Elsberry of Hartzberg, MO, four grandchildren, Angela Palmer, Amy Abbington, Matt Brosch, and Allison Brosch, 10 great-grandchildren, her brother Donald (Selma) Burnett, and sisters Darlene McCowan and Marilyn (Gene) Jett.

Teaching was Louise's destiny, as she started her career of teaching in a one-room school right out of high school at the age of 17. She taught mostly third and fifth grade in the Warrensburg and Camdenton School districts.

Louise was a lover of all things in nature plus square dancing, quilting, crafts and dominoes. She celebrated every living creature she encountered along life's road. She also loved freely – family, friends, and new friends she met along the way. Louise and Russell camped in all of the states in the US except Hawaii. They took three road trips to Alaska.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay, Warrensburg, MO, with Pastor Jerry Basye officiating.

Interment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

