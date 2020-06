Or Copy this URL to Share

COLE CAMP - Louise Witt, 87, of Cole Camp, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her daughter's home near Cole Camp. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mt. Hulda Lutheran Church in Cole Camp where there will be a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store