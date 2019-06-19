Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Leslie Hesterlee. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 10:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel Sedalia , MO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Lowell Leslie Hesterlee, 92, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.

He was born on December 6, 1926, in St. John, KS the son of Leslie and Dora (Daniel) Hesterlee, who preceded him in death.

On January 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Grace Lamoine Eakins, who resides in the home.

Lowell retired from American Electric after 42 years. He enjoyed old cars and was a founding member of the West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club. He was a faithful member of Broadway Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He recently celebrated his 65th year as a member of the Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Wichita Scottish Rite. He served his country honorably in the Merchant Marines and U.S. Army. Lowell enjoyed tinkering with cars, hot rods, and especially loved spending time with his family.

Besides his wife of sixty-six years, survivors include three sons, Gevan Hesterlee of Seattle, WA, Brian Hesterlee of Barnett, MO, and Brent Hesterlee (Rachelle) of Lenexa, KS; five grandchildren, Erica Eisenmenger (Brendan), Jordon Robertson (Scott), Melaina Hesterlee, Madalyn Hesterlee, and Joseph Hesterlee; and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynne Lamoine Hesterlee Furnell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Rob Hughes, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill, Sedalia, MO with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army and VFW Post 2591.

