Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732

GREEN RIDGE - God called Lowry Gale Culler of Green Ridge, MO, to his heavenly home on July 1, 2019, at 9:34 AM with his precious family by his side. He handled his long battle of FTD Dementia with courage and dignity, always radiating a loving, Christ-like, gentle countenance.

Gale was born in Sigsbee, MO, on November 2, 1939, to Pauline Evans Bevill Culler, who passed away June 5, 1963, and Virgil Culler, who died on April 16, 2005. He was the first of three siblings. His sister, Anita Rose Culler Miles preceded him in death on May 31, 2001, while his brother, Dennis Clemont Culler (wife, Renea) of Shelbyville, MO survives.

On June 6, 1965, Gale married the love of his life, Karen L. Kohn Culler, who survives of the home.

Gale & Karen gave birth to one biological son, Troy Christian Culler, who was killed in an auto accident on his way to Promise Keepers on June 19, 1998, leaving behind his wife, Donna & their two sons, Terence & TJ.

Ten years into their marriage the Lord called them into the childcare ministry. Gale's deep love for God & children as well as his great sense of humor was put to good use in the years that followed. He led by example, in both his Christian commitment & his quality work ethics. He was highly respected by the Board, Staff & young people.

In August 1975 Gale & Karen served as houseparents at the East Tennessee Christian Home, Elizabethton, TN through October 1977. They then returned to Missouri where Gale served as Executive Director of the Show-Me Christian Youth Home until his retirement in November 2009. Throughout the years, they had the privilege of becoming parents to 50 young people in their home personally.

Gale is survived by his children: Donna (Jeff) Hanna; Larry Brockman, Dana (Bob) Wetherell; Kim (Jon) Edwards; Brian (Deanna) Brockman; Troy (Amy) Brockman; Judi (Jacob) Crawford; Amanda (Rick) Inman; Amber (Jason) Davis; Jessica (Jeff) Weber. Furthermore, Gale was blessed by being able to parent many others who spent a portion of their formative years in their home.

Gale is survived by 50 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 19 nieces 17 nephews, as well as numerous grandchildren who call or called Show-Me their home.

In addition to his parents, sister and son, Troy, Gale was preceded in death by Curtis (son), Nattalie (granddaughter); Eddie & Billy Turpin, Eddie Kohn, Jamesey Steele (Nephews); McKenna Lynn Munro (Great Niece); Alva & Cora Schnaufer Culler & Harold & Minnie Case Bevill (grandparents).

A celebration of life service will be held at the Parkview Christian Church, Sedalia on Friday, July 5th at 10 a.m. A short visitation at 9 a.m. & video tribute 9:30 a.m. will precede the services.

Following the Sedalia service, the Family will journey to Bethel for a Northeast MO service at the Bethel Christian Church, Bethel at 4 p.m. At 3 p.m. a video tribute will be shown to all present. Burial will be at the Bethel Zion Cemetery immediately following services.

On July 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., a visitation will take place at the Multipurpose building at Show-Me Christian Youth Home, La Monte, providing an opportunity to express condolences to the family and see the video tribute in its entirety.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Troy C. Culler Memorial Ballfield in care of the Show-Me Christian Youth Home, Parkview Christian Church, or Bethel Christian Church.

