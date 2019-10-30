Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luetta M. Rayl. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Memorial service 3:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Luetta M. Rayl, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Blackwater, MO, a daughter of Palley and Vidus (Brown) Wyatt. On March 17, 1979, in Des Moines, IA, she married Phillip Rayl, who preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2019.

Luetta was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She did housekeeping while they lived in Des Moines. Otherwise, she was a loving mother. Things that brought her joy were her family, especially her grandchildren, gardening and flowers. She was a generous person and enjoyed opening her home to others.

Survivors include seven children, Carol Hahn of Sedalia, Larry Worley of Newton, IA, Shirlene Gilbert of Indianola, IA, Barbara Sleeth of Iowa, Douglas Worley of Pittsburg, PA, Dennis Worley of Clark, MO, and Steven Worley of Oklahoma; two step-children, Jonathan Rayl of Kansas City, and Janetta Wood of Sedalia; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Wyatt and John Wyatt; two sisters, Darlene Stanfield and Eva Campbell; and a granddaughter, Christina Evans.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Luetta M. Rayl, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.She was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Blackwater, MO, a daughter of Palley and Vidus (Brown) Wyatt. On March 17, 1979, in Des Moines, IA, she married Phillip Rayl, who preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2019.Luetta was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She did housekeeping while they lived in Des Moines. Otherwise, she was a loving mother. Things that brought her joy were her family, especially her grandchildren, gardening and flowers. She was a generous person and enjoyed opening her home to others.Survivors include seven children, Carol Hahn of Sedalia, Larry Worley of Newton, IA, Shirlene Gilbert of Indianola, IA, Barbara Sleeth of Iowa, Douglas Worley of Pittsburg, PA, Dennis Worley of Clark, MO, and Steven Worley of Oklahoma; two step-children, Jonathan Rayl of Kansas City, and Janetta Wood of Sedalia; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Wyatt and John Wyatt; two sisters, Darlene Stanfield and Eva Campbell; and a granddaughter, Christina Evans.Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close