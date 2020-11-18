SEDALIA - Lynda Aline McMullin, 76, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on June 24, 1944, in California, MO, the daughter of Jacob Galloway Harlan and Juanita Aline (Scrivner) Harlan, who preceded her in death.

On August 30, 1964, in Smithton, MO, she was united in marriage to Daryle Allen McMullin, who survives of the home.

Lynda was a 1962 graduate of Smithton High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sedalia. Lynda was a stay at home mom until her children were older and then started working as a teller for Community Bank in Sedalia and retired from there after 25 years. Lynda enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, canning, and especially loved going to church and gathering with family and friends to playing cards and games.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Gary McMullin of Smithton; a daughter, Brenda Atkinson of Jefferson City, MO; five grandchildren, Jaymi Wells (Wesley), Jacob McMullin (Natashia), Shelby Bedwell (Anderson), Racheal Mahurin (Daniel), and Alina Robinett (Caleb); seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Wells, David McMullin, James McMullin, Abbigail Mahurin, Adalynn, Kylie, and Tessa Robinett; a brother, Richard "Dick" Harlan (Carolyn) of Overland Park, KS; a sister, Avanell Savage (Gearld) of Bella Vista, AR; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kay Harlan of Green Ridge and Nancy Harlan of Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alivia McMullin; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Harlan and her twin, Larry Harlan.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Smithton Cemetery with Pastor Jeremiah Greever officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Mission Fund in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

A visitation time will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store