SEDALIA - Mable Fowler, 90, Sedalia, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Living Center.

She was born on November 9, 1929, in Cedar County, MO, a daughter of George Liston and Beulah (Caldwell) Reeves.

Mable married Frank Fowler on April 16, 1997, in Quapaw, Oklahoma, and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2016.

She is survived by four daughters, Donna Brown, Donna White, Louisa Bolinger, and Nina Kaiser, in addition to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Danny Brown and one brother, Lee Reeves.

Mable and Frank were lifelong Christians and thoroughly enjoyed being members of Parkview Christian Church.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public services. A private burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.