RAYMORE - Maleia Ann Craig, 59, of Cole Camp, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, Joni, in Raymore.

She was born on May 26, 1960, in Jackson County, Missouri, a daughter of John and Melba (Vaughn) Davis.

On February 26, 1977, she was united in marriage to Tom Craig. This union was blessed with the gift of two daughters, Brandi and Joni. They made their home in Cole Camp, where they owned and operated Craig's Backhoe Service for over 30 years.

She attended Benton County R-1 School and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Maleia, better known as Blondie, loved gardening, family campouts, boating at Truman Lake, and most of all spoiling each one of her grandkids and was looking forward to being a great-grandmother soon. She would proudly say that they were all "perfect" and could do no wrong.

Maleia is survived by her parents, John Davis of Liberal, Kansas, and Melba Sharp of Cole Camp; a sister, Melissa Kay Davis of Sedalia; and three brothers, Michael Davis and his wife Shelly, Mitchell Davis, and Milburn Davis and his wife Lisa, all of Cole Camp. She is also survived by Tom Craig and their daughters, Brandi Craig of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Joni Carrico and her husband Shane of Raymore; and five grandchildren, Marshal Meyer and his wife Kaitlyn of Granger, Texas, Jentry Craig of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Maci Ann Carrico and her fiancé Jacob Snyder of North Kansas City, Taylor Carrico of Raymore and Tommy Carrico of Raymore.

She was preceded in death by her family, Homer and Edna Craig, Lois Davis, Steve Craig, Angela Craig, and Jerry Craig.

Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp with burial to follow in Cole Camp Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will have a visitation with mass at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family's choice in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

