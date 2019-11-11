Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Hibbard. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Marc Hibbard, 65, of Sedalia, MO, passed away unforeseen Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Born Aug. 30, 1954, in Lee's Summit, MO, he was one of four children of Samuel T.M. and Jeanne (Charles) Hibbard.

Marc was a graduate of Lee's Summit High School. He attended Longview College and Central Methodist College, where he earned a B.A. in speech and drama. He then earned a Master's in Divinity from St. Paul's Theological Seminary.

On May 25, 1986, in Hopkins, MO, he married Cheryl R. (Stark).

Marc served as the pastor of fifteen United Methodist Churches. He was involved in all aspects of church life, including UMW (as the only male), choir, VBS and church plays. He was currently a member of First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, where he served in the prayer chapel.

For over 20 years, Marc was a leader at the Wilderness Camp & Retreat. He had also served in Boy Scout camp and at Camp Galilee.

Marc loved theater and singing, whether it was in church, karaoke or any choir he could participate in. He sang for a few years in the Sedalia Chorale and was in too many plays to count. He also enjoyed role playing games.

Before he retired, Marc cared for traumatic brain injury patients.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl, of the home; two sons, Joshua Lee Hibbard and Peter Marcellus Hibbard, both of Sedalia; a brother, Bernard Craig Hibbard, of Kansas City, MO; a sister, Judith Stander (Dan), of Republic, MO; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the church.

Honorary bearers will be his church campers.

