WINDSOR - Mardelle Womble, 98, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at Windsor Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
She was born August 6, 1922, in Crawford County, Kansas, near Mulberry, the daughter of John Albert Northington and Nora Alice (Yeokum) Northington. On June 1, 1940, in Clinton, Mo., she married Eugene Womble Jr., and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2000.
Mardelle was a homemaker and had worked at Vincent's in Windsor for a short time. She was a member of a bowling league and like to sew and knit. She and Gene enjoyed playing Bridge and square dancing with friends. She attended many ballgames for her sons and grandchildren over the years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Windsor.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Womble, Windsor, Mo., and Rick Womble (Kathryn), Sedalia, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Womble, Leeton, Mo.; five grandchildren, Anne Weyrauch (Bryan), Tim Womble (Beckie), Lora Howard (Shannon), Kristen Womble, and Matthew Womble; eight great-grandchildren, Adam, Noah, Jenna, Austyn, Jayce, Ashtyn, Hayden, and Aubrey; a brother, Donald Northington, Washington, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband Gene, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Womble; a daughter-in-law, Kay Womble; two brothers, Harold Northington and Dean Northington; three sisters, Helen Warrenburg, Margaret Kerr, and Doris Stone; and a brother who died in infancy.
Out of concern for the health of the family, private family graveside services will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. To allow for social distancing, respects may be paid Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
The family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.