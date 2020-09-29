COLE CAMP - Maren Ann Schenewark, 95, of Cole Camp, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 21, 1925, in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of Ludwig and Apricinia (Metrokin) Lauritz.

Maren grew up in Anchorage, attended high school at Auburn Academy near Seattle, WA, and attended college at Walla Walla, WA. She then worked and traveled stateside and abroad, including Guam, then to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, working for Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) where she met and married Lawrence W. Schenewark in 1950. They retired and moved to rural Cole Camp in 1974.

She received an Associate of Arts degree from State Fair Community College in Sedalia. Maren was a professional artist and a member of the Sedalia Visual Arts Association, Mid-Missouri Artists of Warrensburg, the Columbia Art League, and the National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society. She loved to travel and read, and wrote stories about her life and several children's books. She enjoyed riding her ATV, going mushroom hunting, and playing Bridge with friends. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Sedalia.

She is survived by two daughters, Gail Braswell of Knob Noster, MO, and Jean Eckstein and husband Vincent Maloney of Cole Camp, MO; grandchildren Troy Braswell of Austin, TX, Neal (Adriana) Braswell of Overland Park, KS, Jennifer (Brad) Dugan of Leawood, KS, Sasha (Adithia) Kusno of Williamsburg, VA, and Gabriel Eckstein of Cape Girardeau, MO; great-grandchildren Kayla, Lauren, Jillian, and Ani Dugan; Abraham Kusno, and Aaron Braswell; and other relatives.

Maren was preceded in death by her parents, Ludwig and Apricinia Lauritz, her husband, Lawrence Schenewark, her daughter, Patricia Elaine Schenewark, and her brother, Lloyd Lauritz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Cole Camp, where a visitation will begin at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, mask wearing and social distancing are requested.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

