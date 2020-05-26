Margaret L. Gregg
SEDALIA - Margaret L. Gregg, age 83, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia, Missouri.
She was born on October 12, 1936, in Lamar, Colorado, the daughter of John Allison Howard and Myrtle (Sorick) Howard.
Margaret grew up in the Weaubleau, Quincy and Wheatland areas in Missouri. She was employed as an Engineering Data Supervisor for AT&T for thirty years, retiring in 1990. On December 1, 2017, she was united in marriage to John Gregg. They made their home in Sedalia, Missouri.
Margaret was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in Lincoln. Missouri, and will be deeply missed by her church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don Gibson, three sisters, one brother, two infant sisters, and a step-daughter.
Margaret is survived by her husband, John Gregg, of the home, two children; Steven Bucklinger (Beverly) of Warsaw, Missouri, and Sandy Sandberg (Todd), of Fulton, Missouri, a step-daughter Karen Monty (Jim), grandson Jason Logan, granddaughters; Jen Volcko (JR), Julie Gemes (Scott) and Jessica Langdon (Tim), great-grandchildren Brenden, Zoe, Haley, Logan, Addison and Avery. Margaret is also survived by five step-daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly as well as many friends and relatives.
Funeral services for Margaret L. Gregg will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, Missouri. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the funeral from 10 until 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral at the Shawnee Cemetery in Warsaw, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Children's Home c/o the Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street, Lincoln, Missouri 65338.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Miller Funeral Home - Lincoln
119 W. Main Street
Warsaw, MO 65338
(660) 547-3327
