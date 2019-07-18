SEDALIA - Margaret Leellen Cusick, 88, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on February 12, 1931, in Newland, MO, the daughter of Everett and Maude (Lindsey) Williams, who preceded her in death.

On October 4, 1946, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Henry Russell Cusick, who preceded her in death February 17, 2010.

Margaret was a charter member of Emmett Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, children's church, and vacation bible school. She was an avid Royals fan and enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, camping, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Margaret especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Lynn Wilson and her husband Greg, and Vonna Hogan; two sons, Russell "Buddy" Cusick and his wife Carol, all of Sedalia, and Ronnie Cusick, of Trenton, MO; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Dale Hogan of Sedalia; two sisters-in-law, Dixie Williams, Omaha, NE; Norma Williams of Sedalia; lifelong friends, Dorothy and Joe Kowalski of Sedalia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Walker Williams, Buck Williams, and Eldon Williams; a daughter-in-law, Andrea "Andi" Jane Cusick.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Jason Kindle officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Matt Cusick, Kenny Hogan, Roddy Cusick, Ian Wilson, Tommy Kindle, and Jerry Young.

Memorial contributions may be made to a in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.