Margaret Sneed Coplen (June 30, 1927-August 12, 2019) finished her life in the same manner she had lived it - in control and on her own terms. A simple farm girl from Pettis County, Margaret became a sophisticated yet still down to earth world traveler and outspoken advocate for choice.

Much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, she is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Roy I. Coplen Jr., of Jefferson City; son David of Fulton; daughter Ann Coplen-Harold of Austin Texas and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

She was preceeded in death by her parents and her brother, John Manning Sneed of Sedalia.

Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 14th at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City. A brief memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood Great Plains (4401 W 109th Street, Suite 200, Overland Park, KS 66211-1303) or the .

Arrangements by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, (573) 442-7850.