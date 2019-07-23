Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Alice "Marge" (Jenkins) Brown. View Sign Service Information Reser Funeral Home 101 W. Main St. Warsaw , MO 65355 (660)-438-5151 Memorial service 11:00 AM Reser Funeral Home 101 W. Main St. Warsaw , MO 65355 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Margie "Marge" Alice Jenkins Brown, 89, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, Missouri.

She was born on December 23, 1929, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Alvin Hudson and Idris Alice (Seaton) Jenkins, who preceded her in death.

On October 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Ray Franklin Brown, who resides of the home.

Marge enjoyed cooking so much she spent 24 years as head cook for Warrensburg MO School District and in more recent years helped cook lunches for the Lions Club in Warsaw. She loved her church and spent many hours crocheting for the prayer shawl ministry. She was also a skilled seamstress and gardener.

She especially loved spending time with her family who will deeply miss her. Besides her husband of 70 years, survivors include three daughters, Margie Rae (Glen) Lange of Belle, Missouri; Linda Lou (Gary) Kirk of Sedalia, Missouri; Beth Ann (Charles) Moore of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren, Eric Lange, Brian Lange, Doug Brown, Jeff Brown and Robin Bull; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Roy and Richard Jenkins.

Memorial services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund in care of Reser Funeral Home, PO Box 910, Warsaw, MO 65355. LINCOLN - Margie "Marge" Alice Jenkins Brown, 89, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, Missouri.She was born on December 23, 1929, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Alvin Hudson and Idris Alice (Seaton) Jenkins, who preceded her in death.On October 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Ray Franklin Brown, who resides of the home.Marge enjoyed cooking so much she spent 24 years as head cook for Warrensburg MO School District and in more recent years helped cook lunches for the Lions Club in Warsaw. She loved her church and spent many hours crocheting for the prayer shawl ministry. She was also a skilled seamstress and gardener.She especially loved spending time with her family who will deeply miss her. Besides her husband of 70 years, survivors include three daughters, Margie Rae (Glen) Lange of Belle, Missouri; Linda Lou (Gary) Kirk of Sedalia, Missouri; Beth Ann (Charles) Moore of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren, Eric Lange, Brian Lange, Doug Brown, Jeff Brown and Robin Bull; and seventeen great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Roy and Richard Jenkins.Memorial services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund in care of Reser Funeral Home, PO Box 910, Warsaw, MO 65355. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close