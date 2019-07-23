LINCOLN - Margie "Marge" Alice Jenkins Brown, 89, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, Missouri.
She was born on December 23, 1929, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Alvin Hudson and Idris Alice (Seaton) Jenkins, who preceded her in death.
On October 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Ray Franklin Brown, who resides of the home.
Marge enjoyed cooking so much she spent 24 years as head cook for Warrensburg MO School District and in more recent years helped cook lunches for the Lions Club in Warsaw. She loved her church and spent many hours crocheting for the prayer shawl ministry. She was also a skilled seamstress and gardener.
She especially loved spending time with her family who will deeply miss her. Besides her husband of 70 years, survivors include three daughters, Margie Rae (Glen) Lange of Belle, Missouri; Linda Lou (Gary) Kirk of Sedalia, Missouri; Beth Ann (Charles) Moore of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren, Eric Lange, Brian Lange, Doug Brown, Jeff Brown and Robin Bull; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Roy and Richard Jenkins.
Memorial services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund in care of Reser Funeral Home, PO Box 910, Warsaw, MO 65355.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019