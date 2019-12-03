Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Helen (Hager) Finley. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte 812 South Main LaMonte , MO 65337 (660)-347-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG - Margie Helen (Hager) Finley, age 90, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.

She was born March 20, 1929, in Leeton, MO, the daughter of Price and Lola (Ash) Hager. On June 27, 1954, in Pettis County, she married Claude M. Finley Jr.

Margie is survived by a daughter, Carrie (David) McCoy of La Monte; five grandchildren, Jonathan Finley of Arizona, Davielle McCoy of Sedalia, Clinton Finley of Leeton, Zach McCoy of La Monte, and Rhiannon (Nick) Cox of Leeton; two great-grandchildren; good friends, Gordon and Kay Sparks of La Monte, James and Jessica Sparks and their family of La Monte, and Jamie and Steve Dehan and their family of Lenexa, KS; and her sisters, Ola Veach and Lola Robbins, both of Windsor, and Grace LaFavor of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Terry Finley, two brothers, and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at La Monte Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Chappell officiating. Interment will follow in La Monte Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Sparks, Gordon Sparks, Robert Thompson, John Fowler, Steve Dehan, and Tony Sprinkles. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Moore Funeral Home.

