LA MONTE - Mariah Kelee (McCown) Nevils, 28, of Sedalia, passed away May 1, 2020, in LaMonte, MO, due to an ATV accident.
She was born on October 2, 1991, in Sedalia the daughter of Michael K. McCown (Carrie) of Bolivar, MO, and Carrie Lee (Mullins) Gruhn (Todd) of Windsor, MO.
On October 14, 2017, in Mora, MO, she was united in marriage to Jesse Ross Nevils, who resides in Knob Noster.
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by two sons, Izeck McCown and Levi Nevils both of the home; two brothers, Masson McCown of Sedalia, MO, and Marshall McCown of Bolivar, MO; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Melinda Nevils of Knob Noster, MO; maternal grandmother, Chris Rogers of Sedalia, MO; paternal grandparents, Larry and Shirley McCown of Sedalia, MO; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rick Mullins; maternal great-grandparents, Joyce and Henry Mullins; maternal great-grandparents, Lillian Stewart and Lloyd Rogers; paternal great-grandparents, Morris and Doyne McCown, and Floyd and Nadine Turner.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon prior to graveside service at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens with Pastor Jim Kennedy officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Izeck and Levi Education Fund, payable to "Izeck and Levi." Friends or family can drop off contributions at the chapel, or mail to Rea Funeral Chapel, 1001 S. Limit, Sedalia, MO, 65301.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
