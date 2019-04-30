Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariam Louise Marie Martens. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. 226 S. Odell Ave Marshall , MO 65340 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHALL - Mariam Louise Marie Martens, 95, originally of Concordia, MO, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Living Center in Marshall, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Concordia, MO immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Concordia, MO. The funeral will be under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends and relatives are invited to share their respects of remembrance by signing the online guestbook available at

Mariam was born September 6, 1923, in Alma, MO, the daughter of the late John and Laura (Bargfrede) Matthews. She was baptized, attended grade school and was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in the Flora neighborhood north of Concordia, MO. Afterwards Mariam attended Hickory Grove School and graduated from Alma High School. She married the late Ervin Martens of Concordia on March 5, 1944, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Ervin died on April 23, 1980.

She lived in the Concordia area most of her adult life and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Mariam enjoyed farming with her husband until their retirement in 1979. She enjoyed helping others along with her hobby of oil and china painting and was blessed with a musical talent for singing and playing musical instruments such as: mandolin, concertina and organ.

Mariam also belonged to many organizations such as: St. Paul's Lutheran Ladies Aid 3 and Altar Guild, Concordia Extension Club, Concordia Community Chorus, Concordia German Club, Concordia Fair Committee member, Lutheran Good Shepherd Home Nurses Staff, and the Waverly Clinic Nurses Staff for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Martens and wife Bonnie of Blue Springs, MO and Patrick Martens and wife Susan of Concordia, MO; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also, one sister, Barbara Sander and husband Edward of Alma, MO; one brother, Mark Matthews and wife Carolyn of Lincoln, MO; sisters-in-law, Alleen Matthews of Alma, MO and Ellen Muth of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to Mariam's parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Orville Matthews of Alma, MO. MARSHALL - Mariam Louise Marie Martens, 95, originally of Concordia, MO, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Living Center in Marshall, MO.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Concordia, MO immediately following the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Concordia, MO. The funeral will be under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends and relatives are invited to share their respects of remembrance by signing the online guestbook available at www.campbell-lewis.com. Mariam was born September 6, 1923, in Alma, MO, the daughter of the late John and Laura (Bargfrede) Matthews. She was baptized, attended grade school and was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in the Flora neighborhood north of Concordia, MO. Afterwards Mariam attended Hickory Grove School and graduated from Alma High School. She married the late Ervin Martens of Concordia on March 5, 1944, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Ervin died on April 23, 1980.She lived in the Concordia area most of her adult life and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.Mariam enjoyed farming with her husband until their retirement in 1979. She enjoyed helping others along with her hobby of oil and china painting and was blessed with a musical talent for singing and playing musical instruments such as: mandolin, concertina and organ.Mariam also belonged to many organizations such as: St. Paul's Lutheran Ladies Aid 3 and Altar Guild, Concordia Extension Club, Concordia Community Chorus, Concordia German Club, Concordia Fair Committee member, Lutheran Good Shepherd Home Nurses Staff, and the Waverly Clinic Nurses Staff for many years.Survivors include two sons, Michael Martens and wife Bonnie of Blue Springs, MO and Patrick Martens and wife Susan of Concordia, MO; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also, one sister, Barbara Sander and husband Edward of Alma, MO; one brother, Mark Matthews and wife Carolyn of Lincoln, MO; sisters-in-law, Alleen Matthews of Alma, MO and Ellen Muth of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to Mariam's parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Orville Matthews of Alma, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close