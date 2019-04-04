Obituary Print Marian Jean Warning | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Marian Jean Warning, 86, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.

She was born on November 5, 1932, in La Grange, MO, the daughter of Wilbur and Mildred (Curty) Kramer, who preceded her in death.

On September 25, 1955, in La Grange, MO, she was united in marriage to William O. Warning, who preceded her in death on November 10, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a son, William Todd, November 1963, and a brother, Arlus Kramer, October 2018.

Jean, was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in high school and loved art and creating things in her free time. She was very fond of crafts and loved to sew. The last years of her life were spent at the Essex Assisted Living home in Sedalia and later, Fairview Nursing Home in Sedalia. Her family would like to personally thank the staff and administration of both facilities for their kindness, love, and help over the years.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Warning, and husband, John Kalohn, of Iowa City, Iowa; her daughter, Lori Beth Warning of Sedalia; a brother, Richard Kramer and wife Luella of Palmyra, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Kacey Buline and husband Dillon of Lone Tree, Iowa; and Jacob Warning and wife, Jana of Riverside, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Craig Bowen, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Dover Cemetery, La Grange, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732

