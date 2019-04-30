Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reser Funeral Home 101 W. Main St. Warsaw , MO 65355 (660)-438-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

OSAGE BEACH - Marie A. Schooling, of Edwards, Missouri, went into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on April 27, 2019, at the Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Marie was born Mary Angela Talarico on August 30, 1921, in Maple Shade, New Jersey the daughter of James and Mary (Leo) Talarico. She met the love of her life, Maurice A. "Jack" Schooling while he was on leave from the Navy. They were united in marriage in 1945 and moved to Kansas. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her husband M.A. "Jack" Schooling who passed in October of 1988, her son James "Jimmy" C. Schooling who passed in June of 2009, her parents James and Mary Talarico, three brothers James Jr., William and Joseph Talarico and a sister Deloris Maltz.

She leaves behind two daughters; Janet Lewis, and her husband Robert, of Edwards, Missouri, and Sharon Patterson, and her husband Pat, of Olathe, Kansas. She is survived by her four grandsons and thirteen great-grandchildren; Scott Basinger, of DeSoto, Kansas (Jessica, Sarah, Hope, Lily); Jerry Basinger, and his wife Tiffany, of Overland Park, Kansas (Noah and Derek); Tony Burks, and his wife Tara, of Kansas City, Kansas (Jasper and Jackson); Fred Lamonte, and his wife Darla, of Ozark, Missouri (Gemma and Evie); one granddaughter; Shawna Taylor, and her husband Brian, of Kansas City, Kansas (Ashley, Kylie and Alexia) plus a sister Teri Horner, of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reser Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Warsaw, Missouri.



