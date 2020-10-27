SEDALIA - Marilyn Kay Cantrell, 79, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Born January 2, 1941, in Brownfield, MO, she was one of two children of Thomas Henry and Esther Ada (Watkins) Black.

On March 4, 1961, in Richland, MO, she was married to Herschel L. Cantrell.

Marilyn was a 1958 graduate of Richland High School. She earned an Associate's degree from Southwest Baptist College, a Bachelor's in Education from Southwest Missouri State University, and a Master's in Education with an emphasis in reading from Central Missouri State University. She taught mainly in the Cole Camp and Sedalia School Districts for 29 ½ years. Later she was an adjunct professor at State Fair Community College for eight years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sedalia, where she had been in charge of the greeters, served as VBS teacher, and served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent.

Her hobbies included reading, flowers, gardening, college basketball, canning and playing card games. She loved to dote on her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Herschel, of the home; three children, Jeffrey Cantrell (Rebecca), of Windsor, Stephanie Sanders (Michael), of Lexington, and Stuart Cantrell (Heather), of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Luke Cantrell, Garrett Sanders, Jake Cantrell, Isaac Sanders and Piper Cantrell; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Cantrell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry Black.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Sedalia, with Rev. Jeremiah Greever officiating.

Casket bearers will be Luke Cantrell, Jake Cantrell, Michael Sanders, Isaac Sanders, Tracy Thomas and Monty Chase.

Honorary bearers will be Garrett Sanders and Piper Cantrell.

Burial will be in Green Ridge Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or Heifer International, in care of Heckart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store