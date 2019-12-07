Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann Kendick. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Marjorie Ann Kendrick, 88, of Mora, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Born December 27, 1930, in Connersville, IN, she was one of two children born to Russell and Dorothy (Rich) Jeffries.

Marjorie was a 1949 graduate of Englewood High School in Englewood, CO.

On April 4, 1952, in Denver, CO, she married Richard T. Kendrick. To this union, three children were born.

Marjorie was a homemaker most of her life, supporting her husband during his business career, moving and transferring from city to city eight different times. Once settled in Mora, Marjorie supported the raising of beef cattle on the family farm. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was a committed Christian and had a very strong faith. Gospel music was a focus of Marjorie and Rich's life. They sang in church choirs, performed in nursing homes and attended southern gospel music events all over the U.S. She played the organ and piano.

As a musician, she also enjoyed involvement in the Sedalia Symphony Singers and the Helen G. Steele Music Club.

Marjorie was active in many community activities, including membership in PEO and Sorosis, and volunteered for Open Door.

Hobbies that brought her joy were oil painting, playing Bridge, cooking and sewing of all types.

As an expression of her faith, she supported a Haitian girl through Compassion International. She also contributed to various radio and television ministries.

Marjorie will be remembered as loving, caring, giving, for always being for the underdog, and as a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Richard T. Kendrick, of the home; a daughter, Sue Latreille, of Spring Hill, TN; a son, Tim Kendrick (Jamie), of Circleville, OH; a daughter-in-law, Gail Kendrick, of Littleton, CO; seven grandchildren, Cassie, Callie, Jimmy, Cammie, Ryan, Brandon and Keith; and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph R. Kendrick; a son-in-law, John Latreille; a granddaughter, Janean; and a brother, Norman Jeffries.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Pastor Jim Downing officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Honorary bearers will be grandsons, Jimmy Kendrick, Ryan Latreille, Brandon Latreille and Keith Kendrick.

Burial will be at a later date in Connersville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church music ministry in honor of Marjorie.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Marjorie Ann Kendrick, 88, of Mora, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.Born December 27, 1930, in Connersville, IN, she was one of two children born to Russell and Dorothy (Rich) Jeffries.Marjorie was a 1949 graduate of Englewood High School in Englewood, CO.On April 4, 1952, in Denver, CO, she married Richard T. Kendrick. To this union, three children were born.Marjorie was a homemaker most of her life, supporting her husband during his business career, moving and transferring from city to city eight different times. Once settled in Mora, Marjorie supported the raising of beef cattle on the family farm. She was a loving wife and mother.She was a committed Christian and had a very strong faith. Gospel music was a focus of Marjorie and Rich's life. They sang in church choirs, performed in nursing homes and attended southern gospel music events all over the U.S. She played the organ and piano.As a musician, she also enjoyed involvement in the Sedalia Symphony Singers and the Helen G. Steele Music Club.Marjorie was active in many community activities, including membership in PEO and Sorosis, and volunteered for Open Door.Hobbies that brought her joy were oil painting, playing Bridge, cooking and sewing of all types.As an expression of her faith, she supported a Haitian girl through Compassion International. She also contributed to various radio and television ministries.Marjorie will be remembered as loving, caring, giving, for always being for the underdog, and as a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Richard T. Kendrick, of the home; a daughter, Sue Latreille, of Spring Hill, TN; a son, Tim Kendrick (Jamie), of Circleville, OH; a daughter-in-law, Gail Kendrick, of Littleton, CO; seven grandchildren, Cassie, Callie, Jimmy, Cammie, Ryan, Brandon and Keith; and twelve great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph R. Kendrick; a son-in-law, John Latreille; a granddaughter, Janean; and a brother, Norman Jeffries.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Pastor Jim Downing officiating.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.Honorary bearers will be grandsons, Jimmy Kendrick, Ryan Latreille, Brandon Latreille and Keith Kendrick.Burial will be at a later date in Connersville, IN.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church music ministry in honor of Marjorie.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close