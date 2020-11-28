SEDALIA - Marjorie Ann Marcinkiewicz, 86, of Sedalia, MO, passed away November 22, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. She was born to the late Ralph Mellor and Stella (Drewniak) Mellor on July 9, 1934, in Woonsocket, RI. After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1952, she worked as a teller at the Industrial National Bank. On October 3, 1959, she married Frank Joseph Marcinkiewicz, who predeceased her on June 27, 2016.
Marjorie, a loving mother and grandmother, is survived by her five children, Mary Ann Marcinkiewicz (Drew Tenenholz) of Arlington, MA, Thomas Marcinkiewicz (Carol) of Stafford, VA, William Marcinkiewicz (Nicole) of Natick, MA, Carol Venice (Brant) of Louisville, KY, and Judith Paul (David) of Sedalia, MO; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Kyle, Sarah, Alex, Kelly, Corey, Christopher, Jennifer, and Andrew "A.J."; four great-grandchildren, Jacson, Derrick, D.J., and Olivia; a brother, Thomas Mellor of North Smithfield, RI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Victor and Richard, and three sisters, Lillian, Josephine, and Evelyn.
While taking care of her family, Marjorie found time to be active in her community as a church member and poll worker. Relatives and friends were made welcome at her large holiday gatherings, and she loved working in her vegetable garden. Once her children were grown, she worked for seven years at the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers before retiring to Florida with her husband. She traveled with him across the U.S., mostly to visit her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed occasional trips to a casino. Her last years were brightened by frequent visits from family, and she looked forward to Sunday evening gatherings where they played her favorite games.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Woonsocket, RI, at a later date. A memorial service will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Sedalia, MO, at a date to be announced. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.