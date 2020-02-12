Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Marjorie Dean Haley, 98, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1922 in Longwood, MO, a daughter of William C. and Hortense (Raines) Walk. On March 24, 1940, at the Longwood Presbyterian Church she was united in marriage to William Ray Haley, who preceded her in death on April 30, 1967.

Marjorie was a member of the Longwood Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Oasis Café at Marshall Junction, Four Trees Café in Boonville and she also worked at Waterloo. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and vegetable gardening. Marjorie was a good cook and will be known for her cinnamon rolls and her coconut cream pies which everyone loved to eat.

Survivors include one son, Ray Dean Haley (Jonetta) and one grandson William Douglas Haley (Donna).

In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, Herschel, James, William Hall, and Kenneth; one sister Geraldine.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice.

