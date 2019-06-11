SEDALIA - Marjorie E. Smith, 97, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.
She was born January 16, 1922, in Syracuse, daughter of George and Grace (Roe) Putnam.
On June 3, 1951, she married her first husband Elmer R. Ehlers and he preceded her in death in 1958. On September 1983, in Sedalia, she married Glenydon "Jim" Smith.
Marg worked as a beautician in Sedalia for many years. She attended beauty school in Columbia. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, especially in their R.V.
Surviving are her husband, Jim, of Sedalia; her sister, Martha Schulz, of Louisville, KY; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Putnam, of Sedalia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her first husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Putnam and Connie Brummett; and four brothers, Maynard, T.J., Jim and Wilbur Putnam.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may sign the guest book from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 12, 2019