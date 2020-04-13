Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Eileen Bennett. View Sign Service Information Hadley Funeral Home 405 East Benton Windsor , MO 65360 (660)-647-2125 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Dec. 8, 1936, near Taylor, Mo., the fourth child of Luke and Lorene (Bilderback) Logan. She started her education in a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm at Taylor. She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1955. While studying to be a teacher at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Mo., she met Joe Martin Bennett who was attending Kirksville College of Osteopathy and Surgery. They were united in marriage on June 26, 1960, at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Taylor. She taught history at Palmyra High School for several years before moving with her husband, Joe, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was completing his medical residency. Soon after they started their family, they lived in Sugar Creek, Mo., before settling in Sedalia, Mo., in 1966. Eileen was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Sedalia.

Eileen enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, going to antique auctions and estate sales, and traveling the United States and overseas. In the 1970s she won multiple blue ribbons for sewing, baking and canning at the Missouri State Fair. She raised cattle for over 30 years. All throughout the 1990s she took delight in giving guided tours of her farm south of Sedalia to thousands of area school children taking field trips to see the exotic animals. She loved seeing their faces light up with the joy they got from seeing and interacting with the animals. She cherished visits with relatives and friends, and family reunions. Anyone who met her instantly liked her. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joe Martin Bennett, Sedalia; 3 sons, Lindley L. (Marietta) Bennett, Cypress, Texas, Edwin B. Bennett, Sedalia, Mo., and Galen B. Bennett, Sedalia, Mo.; 2 grandchildren, Linden Bennett, Dallas, Tx., and Emily Bennett, Kihei, Hawaii; a sister, Louise Schaffer, Clarksville, Mo., a brother, Forrest (Georgia) Logan, Taylor, Mo., several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Lorene Bennett; a brother, Louis Logan; a brother-in-law, Millen Lee Schaffer; and 4 nephews.

