JEFFERSON CITY - Marjorie Ellen Meyer, 93, of Sedalia, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Oak Tree Villas in Jefferson City.

She was born July 16, 1926, in Wilmington, IL, a daughter of the late Paris and Dorothy (Bishop) Atchley.

On April 15, 1950, in Marshall, she was united in marriage to Frank Edward Meyer, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2002.

After graduating from high school, Marjorie attended college at Missouri Valley to obtain an English degree. While living in St. Louis she met Frank and sought education at Barnes Hospital to be a lab technician. They then moved to Kansas City where Craig was born. In 1960, the family moved back to Sedalia, and while raising her children she went to college to obtain her teaching degree. She taught at Green Ridge School and in the Sedalia Public Schools, retiring at age 62.

She was a member of Maplewood Church and formerly Wesley United Methodist Church. Marjorie was a member of PEO and a Bridge club. She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by three sons: Dr. Randall Meyer (Beth), of Jefferson City, Richard Meyer (Candy), of Chaska, MN, and Dr. Craig Meyer (Maria Stein), of Charlottesville, VA; eight grandchildren: Grace, Nicholas, Luke, Jonathan, Joshua, Hannah, Sophie and Sarah; and one great-grandchild: Camden.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Janice Patterson and Lois Moon.

A private family graveside service will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to PEO Chapter IP in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

There will be an online memorial service in the upcoming weeks.

