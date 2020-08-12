SEDALIA - Marjorie M. Pledge passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Sylvia Thompson Residence Center.

She was born March 10, 1928, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Nora (Heineman) and Amos Kahrs, who preceded her in death.

Marjorie married Allen "Gus" Pledge June 18, 1950, who preceded her in death.

She was a loving homemaker most of her life, but also enjoyed her work at the Missouri Public Service Credit Union after her children left for college. Marge enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when everyone got together at the family home. She was a hands-on grandma and delighted in watching her great-grandchildren too. Marge always remembered birthdays and anniversaries, and created many keepsakes through her knitting, cross-stitch, Christmas stockings, ornaments, and wreaths. She and Gus enjoyed gardening together throughout their marriage.

Survivors include a son, Robert A. Pledge (Martha) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Dr. Deanna S. Pledge of Columbia, Missouri, five grandchildren, Megan Neihouse (Aaron) of Lenexa, Kansas, Molly Flores (Lorenzo) of El Paso, Texas, Andy Pledge (Hye Jung) of Overland Park, Kansas, Tom Pledge of Roland Park, Kansas, and Kate Ross (Matt) of Harrisburg, Missouri, and seven great-grandchildren, Danny and Maura Neihouse, Olivia and Emma Flores, Amelia and Joey Pledge, and Elly Ross.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, Amos J. Kahrs (Eddie) and Jim Kahrs (Liz).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with visitation preceding services at 10:30 a.m.

A private burial will be held at a later time in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers include Andy Pledge, Tom Pledge, Aaron Neihouse, Lorenzo Flores, and Matt Ross.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Epworth United Methodist Church or The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

