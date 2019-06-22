SEDALIA - Marjorie R. Taylor, 95, of Sedalia, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born November 6, 1923, in Pilot Grove, MO, a daughter of the late John W. and Ida J. (Lorenz) Walz. On October 21, 1947, in Sedalia, she married John R. Taylor, who preceded her in death on December 19, 1987.

Marjorie attended schools in Pilot Grove, Clifton City, and was a 1942 graduate of Smithton High School. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Marjorie was employed at the J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Company for 34 years, retiring in 1988.

She is survived by two sons, Glen Taylor and Steve Taylor, both of Sedalia; a sister, Earlene Walz of Sedalia; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Taylor; three brothers, L.E., Herbert and J.W. Walz; and two sisters, Frances Baker and Virginia Smith.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Clifton City with Father Phil Kane officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.