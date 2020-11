Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Mark Alan Bogle, 51, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

