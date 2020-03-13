Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Douglas Lenz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Mark Douglas Lenz, 61 of Jefferson City, MO passed away on Feb.19, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.

Mark was born Oct.19, 1958, in Columbia, MO to the late Darrall and Deloris (Fancler) Lenz.

He was baptized on Nov. 16, 1958, at Trinity Clark's Fork Lutheran Church. His Godparents were Dr. Virgil Hein and Arloa (Lenz) Dankert. Mark was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia on April 15, 1973 by Pastor Sonneberg and graduated from SCHS in 1977. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for many years until moving to Jefferson City where he became a member of Faith Lutheran. He was deeply loved by many family members and friends. His laugh and wit will be greatly missed.

Mark is survived by his siblings: Phyllis Padgett of Sedalia, Todd (Laura) Lenz of Jefferson City and Darla (Kelly) Lenz-Turnbough of Columbia; his nephews, Travous (Emilee) Lenz, Tim Padgett, his nieces, Krista Padgett and Katie Lenz, his great-nephews: Chandler Padgett, Hayden Karkiewicz, TreVon Franklin, Brock Lenz and great-niece Teonna Franklin as well as many beloved friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray (Frieda) Lenz and Walter "Bill" (Lucille) Fancler, and his parents, Darrall (Deloris) Lenz.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia, MO. Pastor Tony Alter will be officiating the service and a meal will follow. His ashes will be interred at Trinity Clark's Fork Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City, MO.

