KANSAS CITY - Marlene J. Oehrke, 78, of Kansas City, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

Born October 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO, she was one of three daughters of Ted and Mildred (Palmer) Schumaker.

Marlene was a 1961 graduate of Cole Camp High School.

On April 16, 1961, in Cole Camp, she was united in marriage to Bobby Lee Oehrke. This union was blessed with one son. They were married 51 years before Bobby passed on July 30, 2012.

Marlene had worked as a school cook. While living in Sedalia, she was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ.

Surviving are her son, Terry and his wife Selene, of Lawson; three grandchildren, Austin and his wife Sydney, Jared and Delaney; and a sister, Linda Roark, of Sedalia.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Schroer.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Highland Sacred Gardens, with the Rev. Cathy Jurgens officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Marlene was a wonderful mother, wife and sister. You rarely ever saw her mad. She had a way of turning everything into a joke. Sometimes her jokes had a way of shocking people. I think that was her goal. She was very content in life and loved Harry Potter. She had to have watched it over 100 times.

Marlene didn't like funerals. She just didn't like it when people were sad. I remember her pinching the butt of the pastor once at a friend's funeral. She always told me she wanted me to put a laughing box in her casket. I just don't think I can do that one.

