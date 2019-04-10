Obituary Print Marsha G. Schmidt | Visit Guest Book

Waukee, Iowa - Marsha Schmidt, born on June 17, 1956, in Sedalia to James L and Mary F Barnes, passed away at the age of 62 on March 4, 2019, in Des Moines, IA.

An interment service lead by Rev. Roberta Karchner will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia. A memorial gathering will be held immediately after the service at Best Western State Fair Hotel until 3:00 p.m.

