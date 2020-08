Or Copy this URL to Share

WARRENSBURG - Marsha M. McKnight, 70, of Warrensburg, formerly of Sedalia, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home. There will be no public services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.

