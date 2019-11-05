Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann (Needy) Pollard. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home 1002 E. 1st Concordia , MO 64020 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary



WARRENSBURG - Martha Ann Needy Pollard, 77, of Concordia, MO, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, MO.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Higginsville, with Fr. Tom Hawkins officiating. Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Visitation will follow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or Concordia R-2 Vocal Music Program. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com. Martha was born on Oct 11, 1942, in Sedalia, MO, at Bothwell Hospital to the parents of Robert Joseph Needy and Marjorie Louise Fisher Needy. Martha was raised on farms near Green Ridge, MO, where she graduated from high school in 1960. She graduated in 1964 from CMSC (UCM) in Warrensburg, MO, majoring in Music Education and minoring in Chemistry.On June 6, 1964, Martha married Ian Boen Pollard at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia, MO. They had been married for 55 years. She moved to California and taught in the Los Angeles City school system at Griffith Junior High for three years. In 1967, she moved back to Missouri and taught part-time vocal music, chemistry and basic science in the Concordia High School and Concordia Elementary School for 30 years.In 1992, she was elected as Public Administrator for Lafayette County, a position she held for 16 years. Martha served as President of the Missouri State Association of Public Administrators in 2007 and 2008. In 2008, she retired and fulfilled her mother's dream by becoming a Winter Texan for 10 years.Martha was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a founding member of Concordia Frau Lions, a Cub Scout Den leader, a CCD teacher at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Higginsville, MO, and later served as the organist and choir director at St. Mary's Catholic Church.Martha enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, fishing, playing cards with friends, golfing, traveling the world, and deer hunting with her husband.Martha is survived by her husband, Ian Boen Pollard; sons, Jeffrey David Pollard (Lori) of Jonesboro, AR, and Mark Edward Pollard (Michael) of New York, NY; their "adopted daughter" Maria Claudia Avila of Odessa TX; three granddaughters, Julie Marie Pollard of Little Rock AR, Emily Ann Pollard of Kansas City, MO, and Clara Anne Koenig of Columbia, MO; and one grandson, Alexander Curtis Koenig of Columbia, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 6, 2019

