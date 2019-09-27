Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Bell Schulz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Martha Bell Schulz, 83, of Peewee Valley, Kentucky passed away Friday Sept 13, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Martha was born on August 13, 1937 in Syracuse, MO, daughter of George and Grace Putnam. She grew up in Otterville, MO and later moved to Sedalia, MO where she wed Robert Eugene (Bob) Schulz on August 16, 1957. They had three children, Steven Eugene, Robert Scott and Sandra Lynn.

Until recently, she was active in her church, as a member of the choir, participant in the bell choir, a member of the Sweet Adeline's International, and community volunteer. She especially enjoyed delivering meals with her husband for the "Meals on Wheels" program.

Martha worked as a secretary for Prudential Insurance Company upon moving to Sedalia and then as a homemaker focusing on her family. When her children were grown, she opened The Collector's Gallery, a retail art gallery serving Sedalia and surrounding areas until its closing upon her retirement.

She was a talented golfer – a member of the exclusive Hole-in-One club – and enjoyed "couples golf" as a member of Sedalia Country Club for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Steven, her three sisters Gladys Putnam, Connie Brummett and most recently, Marjorie Smith, her four brothers Maynard, Tommy Joe, Jim and Wilbur Putnam.

Surviving her are daughter Sandy Schulz-Shelly of Louisville KY, son Scott Schulz of Franklin TN, grandchildren Ashley Bermudez, Zachary Gail, Brady Gail, Jason Schulz and Chelsea Schulz along with her five great-grandchildren Cody, Jody, Isabell, Ever Isaiah and Halle Bell all of whom she loved dearly.

