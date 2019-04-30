Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Elizabeth Hatfield. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Elizabeth Hatfield, 85, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 10, 1934 in Wellington, KS, a daughter of August and Opal (Pottier) Malcuit. On September 13, 1952 in Jacksonville, NC, she married Melvin Leroy Hatfield, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2001.

Martha enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially loved hosting holidays and Sunday dinners. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and always being there for everyone and providing a safe place for her family.

Survivors include three children, Patricia Frederick of Sedalia, Pamela Hoskins of Sedalia, and Brenda Melchert of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Brian, Racheal, Ashley, Marcella, Lisa, Christopher, Haley and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Dorpinghaus of Kansas City and Pauline Johnson, of Clinton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Michael and Gary Hatfield; and one brother, Rene Malcuit.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heckart Funeral Home.

Casket bearers will be Jamie Melchert, Brian Walje, Christopher Hatfield, Aaron Dotson, Nicholas Melchert and James Tillett.

Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels.



Martha Elizabeth Hatfield, 85, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.She was born April 10, 1934 in Wellington, KS, a daughter of August and Opal (Pottier) Malcuit. On September 13, 1952 in Jacksonville, NC, she married Melvin Leroy Hatfield, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2001.Martha enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially loved hosting holidays and Sunday dinners. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and always being there for everyone and providing a safe place for her family.Survivors include three children, Patricia Frederick of Sedalia, Pamela Hoskins of Sedalia, and Brenda Melchert of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Brian, Racheal, Ashley, Marcella, Lisa, Christopher, Haley and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Dorpinghaus of Kansas City and Pauline Johnson, of Clinton.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Michael and Gary Hatfield; and one brother, Rene Malcuit.Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heckart Funeral Home.Casket bearers will be Jamie Melchert, Brian Walje, Christopher Hatfield, Aaron Dotson, Nicholas Melchert and James Tillett.Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close