Martha Elizabeth Hatfield, 85, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 10, 1934 in Wellington, KS, a daughter of August and Opal (Pottier) Malcuit. On September 13, 1952 in Jacksonville, NC, she married Melvin Leroy Hatfield, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2001.
Martha enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially loved hosting holidays and Sunday dinners. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and always being there for everyone and providing a safe place for her family.
Survivors include three children, Patricia Frederick of Sedalia, Pamela Hoskins of Sedalia, and Brenda Melchert of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Brian, Racheal, Ashley, Marcella, Lisa, Christopher, Haley and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Dorpinghaus of Kansas City and Pauline Johnson, of Clinton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Michael and Gary Hatfield; and one brother, Rene Malcuit.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heckart Funeral Home.
Casket bearers will be Jamie Melchert, Brian Walje, Christopher Hatfield, Aaron Dotson, Nicholas Melchert and James Tillett.
Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 1, 2019