Martha Louise "Marty" Morton
1949 - 2020
SEDALIA - Martha "Marty" Louise Morton, 70, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of La Monte, MO, passed away Tuesday, Aug, 4, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. She was born on Aug. 5, 1949,  in Boonville, MO the daughter of David Francis  and Clothilde "Cody"  Margaret (Hurt) Rowles, who preceded her in death.
On Dec. 26, 1970, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Barry Wayne Morton, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2009.
Marty was a 1967 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She was a member of SPIZ and the Latin club at Smith-Cotton. Marty attained her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Central Missouri State University. She and her husband, Barry, opened the La Monte Veterinary Hospital in 1975 which they operated for 36 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sedalia. Marty enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren participate in activities.?Survivors include four children, Erin Lazenby (Steven) of Sedalia, Travis Morton, of La Monte, Lance Morton (Julie Naylor) of Sedalia, and Courtney Davis (Rob) of Sedalia; four grandchildren, Zachary Lazenby, Emma Lazenby, Andrew Lazenby, and Kameron Morton; two sisters, Vivian McGraw (Charlie) and Anne Imler all of Lee's Summit.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Rowles.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jim Downing officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the chapel.?Honorary bearers will be her grandchildren.?Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.?Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in care of the funeral chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
