Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha R. Colvin. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Martha R. Colvin, 85, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Rest Haven Convalescent Home in Sedalia.

She was born on January 1, 1934, in Sedalia, the daughter of John Riley and Mabel Elizabeth (Busker) Ransdell, who preceded her in death.

On January 17, 1951, at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, she was united in marriage to Aullnie Colvin who preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.

Martha worked as a cook at Parkview Elementary School until retirement. Martha enjoyed traveling, eating out, embroidering, and going to the Missouri State Fair. She especially loved going on her annual trips to Branson, MO, with her family.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Jo Colvin; daughter, Debbie Karrick; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bennie Montgomery; five siblings, Doris Goalder, Sarah Goalder, Riley Ransdell all of Sedalia, MO, Sharon Large, of Clovis, CA, and Nancy Cromley, of Marshall, MO; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Colvin and granddaughter, Muffy Colvin; two sisters, Dorothy Bolten and Drenda Downs; and a brother, J.C. Ransdell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Jack Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Colvin, Michael Karrick, Devin Montgomery, Riley Ransdell, Michael Bell, and Phil Cromley.

Honorary bearers will be Martha's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Perks in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Martha R. Colvin, 85, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Rest Haven Convalescent Home in Sedalia.She was born on January 1, 1934, in Sedalia, the daughter of John Riley and Mabel Elizabeth (Busker) Ransdell, who preceded her in death.On January 17, 1951, at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, she was united in marriage to Aullnie Colvin who preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.Martha worked as a cook at Parkview Elementary School until retirement. Martha enjoyed traveling, eating out, embroidering, and going to the Missouri State Fair. She especially loved going on her annual trips to Branson, MO, with her family.Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Jo Colvin; daughter, Debbie Karrick; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bennie Montgomery; five siblings, Doris Goalder, Sarah Goalder, Riley Ransdell all of Sedalia, MO, Sharon Large, of Clovis, CA, and Nancy Cromley, of Marshall, MO; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Colvin and granddaughter, Muffy Colvin; two sisters, Dorothy Bolten and Drenda Downs; and a brother, J.C. Ransdell.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Jack Jones officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.Pallbearers will be Eddie Colvin, Michael Karrick, Devin Montgomery, Riley Ransdell, Michael Bell, and Phil Cromley.Honorary bearers will be Martha's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Perks in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close