Martha Sherral Williams was born'd (as she would say) March 7, 1940, on a real snowy morning; snow was fence post high. She was born'd in Cooper County, three miles south of Bunceton, to R.V. and Frances Williams.

Martha Sherral Williams was born'd (as she would say) March 7, 1940, on a real snowy morning; snow was fence post high. She was born'd in Cooper County, three miles south of Bunceton, to R.V. and Frances Williams.

She graduated from Tipton High School in the spring of 1958 and on Aug. 2 of that same year she married William Elmo "Duck" Bremer in Syracuse, Missouri. To that union, two children were born; William Lynol and Tamela Bremer. Duck was diagnosed with cancer and died May 3, 1968, leaving his young family. Sherral remarried in Nov. of 1969 to Richard Sprinkles in Miami, Oklahoma. Their combined families became one as they were married for over 49 years when Richard passed away in Jan. of 2019.?Sherral owned and operated "Sherral's Beauty Salon" over 50 years. She was an active member of Syracuse Baptist Church since she was 10 years old. She was a feisty lady with a great sense of humor, enjoyed by customers, friends, all her family and anyone who just had a short conversation with her. She will be missed.?Preceding Sherral in death are her parents R.V. and Frances Williams; husbands Wm. E. "Duck" Bremer and Richard Sprinkles; infant brother Russell Vance Williams; sister Moriene Edwards; son-in-law Michael Millsap; and one nephew, Randy Edwards.?Those surviving Martha Sherral Sprinkles include her children Wm. Lynol Bremer (Delma Pena) of Chickasha, Ok., Tamela Millsap of Sedalia, Mo., Rick Sprinkles (Loretta) of Tipton, Mo., Greg Sprinkles of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Debbie Littlefield of Las Vegas, Nevada; 9 grandchildren Morgan Sublett, Matthew Sprinkles, Marshal Millsap, Emily Shikles, Jennifer Littlefield, Jami Littlefield, Josh and Madison Sprinkles and Kayden Pena; 14 great-grandchildren Austyn, Eastan, Cameron, Alexis, Valerie, Aubry, Mark, Luke, Camdyn, Finn, Valerie, Skylar, Sheridan and one baby girl on the way; 1 great-great-grandchild Ivy Rose Anderson; her sister RaVana Watring (Butch Wayne); two nieces and four nephews.?The family held a private gathering at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, and processed to the Syracuse Cemetery for a Graveside Service and burial.?The family plans a Celebration of the Life of Martha Sherral Williams Bremer Sprinkles later when everyone can be together once again, to be held at Syracuse Baptist Church.?Memorials for Martha Sherral Sprinkles are suggested to Superfinn Autism Foundation, 500 4th St., Boonville, Missouri.

