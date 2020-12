Or Copy this URL to Share

COLE CAMP - Marva Lee McCubbin Taylor, 90, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Warsaw. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Reser Funeral Home in Warsaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store