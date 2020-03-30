Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvella May Butler. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

On June 7, 1931, in Sedalia, Marvella May Butler blessed the home of Reid Allen and Theresa Anne (Hebbelman) Butler.

Marvella attended grade and high school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Sedalia, where she sang in the High School Choir. She graduated from there in 1949, and then attended Sedalia Business College. She later taught 8th grade gym class and high school volleyball at the school. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church her entire life and sang in the choir from 1975 – 2018. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella Sedalia Circle 310.

During her senior year, she met Joseph William "J.W." Twenter, and, after a two-year courtship, they were united in marriage on May 2, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were blessed with the gift of 10 children. They spent 68 wonderful years together.

Marvella loved her life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She taught her children to garden, as well as how to can produce, bake and make jelly. She was an awesome cook. She loved to go dancing with Jay, playing cards with family and friends and tending her flower beds. She greatly enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing. She made wedding and bridesmaid dresses in each of her daughters' weddings. After a happy and fulfilling life, Marvella went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marvella is survived by her husband Jay, of the home; children, Judy (Mike) Buckallew of Mexico, MO, Janet (James) Jones of Huntsville, TX, Mike (Donnie) Twenter of Jefferson City, Theresa (George) Bain of Sedalia, Ann (Steve) Dove of Green Ridge, Jim (Jeri) Twenter of Cibolo, TX, Steve (Renee) Twenter of Sedalia, Sue (Marvin) Perkins of Cole Camp, Chris Hanlon of Sedalia and Tom (Diedre) Twenter of Independence; 32 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Marvella was preceded in death by her parents, Reid and Theresa Butler; a sister, Arnitha Butler; two brothers, John and Marvin Butler; and a son-in-law, Dan Hanlon.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at Sacred Heart Church at a later date. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Scott Buckallew, J.W. Jones, Joseph Twenter, George Bain III, Joshua Twenter, William Perkins, Patrick Hanlon and Austin Twenter. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit

