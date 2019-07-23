JEFFERSON CITY - Marvin "Dean" Nicholson, 61, of Jefferson City, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 19, 1958, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of the late Marvin L. and Barbara Jean (Walker) Nicholson. Dean was united in marriage on March 2, 2007, to Jill Gieck, who survives at the home.
Dean graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Army. Dean was employed with Command Web in Jefferson City for almost 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and all sporting activities. Dean was an avid NASCAR and especially a Dale Earnhart fan. He also spent many years helping with and watching local sprint car events. Most of all, Dean cherished the times spent with family, especially the grandchildren and newest great-grandson.
Dean is survived by his wife, Jill; son: Christopher Kyle Nicholson; step-children: Justin L. Engelbrecht and Jennifer Wibberg (Albert); grandson: Caleb Dean Nicholson; step-grandchildren: Michelle Wibberg and Savannah Wibberg and step-grandson: Oliver Glenn Wibberg. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Rebecca Jenkins and David Nicholson.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 573-636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019